Clicks and Frames: Explore the world of alternative photography with Swapan Nayak
This is his first solo exhibition of gum bichromate prints in the city
Raima Ganguly Published : 29th April 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 29th April 2022 12:00 AM
Explore the world of alternative photography as artist Swapan Nayak is set to showcase his captures at Ganges Art Gallery. Titled Museum of Innocence, the photographer believes his work is to speak out through his photos. This is the first solo exhibition of gum bichromate prints in the city.
What: Museum of Innocence
Where: Ganges Art Gallery
When: Up till May 16 (11 am onwards)
Contact: gangesart.com