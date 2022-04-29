Clicks and Frames: Explore the world of alternative photography with Swapan Nayak

Explore the world of alternative photography as artist Swapan Nayak is set to showcase his captures at Ganges Art Gallery. Titled Museum of Innocence, the photographer believes his work is to speak out through his photos. This is the first solo exhibition of gum bichromate prints in the city.

What: Museum of Innocence

Where: Ganges Art Gallery

When: Up till May 16 (11 am onwards)

Contact: gangesart.com