Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee to celebrate Tagore’s revolutionary philosophy on the bard’s 81st death anniversary

Multidisciplinary artist Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee is known for his unique approach to fine art, which is often at crossroads with the Bard of Bengal- Rabindranath Tagore’s philosophy and music. Sujoy has been working in the realm of social and Tagorean studies for the past three years, which has culminated in a one-of-a-kind commemoration of the bard on his 81st death anniversary. Tobuo Shanti, Tobu Ananda is being conceptualised as an annual concert organised to remember Tagore and will see more than forty people joining in from different parts of the globe to celebrate the supremacy of life in Tagorean arts. Members of SPC Kraft will engage in a soulful rendition of his melodies and thoughts, while Srabanti Bandyopadhyay will lead with her vocals. The event will also witness legendary vocalist and Tagore scholar Pramita Mallick collaborating with Sujoy in a narrative of readings and music. This particular segment will focus on the history of Sriniketan in its centenary year and has been titled Satobarshe Sriniketan. While Subhashree Paul will moderate this musical narrative segment, veteran keyboardist Subrata Mukhopadhyay will be joining in with the keyed instrument.

On this occasion, actor and filmmaker Aparna Sen will be bestowed upon with a felicitation that recognises her contributions to Indian cinema, while danseuse Mamata Shankar will be felicitated for her trajectory in the world of dance. Pramita Mallick will be awarded too for her contribution to Tagore Studies, and the honours will be handed over by veteran thespian Sohag Sen.

What: Tobuo Shanti, Tobu Ananda

Where: Satyajit Ray Auditorium, ICCR

When: August 6 (5:15pm onwards)

Contact: +91 8240225598