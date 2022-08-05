Home Events Kolkata

Attend Paprika Gourmet's two day cooking masterclass at The Kitchenette

Join the Thai Masterclass on 5th, or bring along your kid for some quality time at the Mom & Me Masterclass on the 6th

Paprika Gourmet happens to be one of the most premium food delivery services in the city that always caters to unique needs of gastronomes. They have now collaborated with The Kitchenette for some exclusive masterclasses. Attend their Thai masterclass on 5th, or Mom & Me masterclass the next day to stir up yummylicious items with your kid.

What: Thai Masterclass and Mom & Me Masterclass

Where: The Kitchenette

When: August 5-6 (3pm onwards)

Contact: +91 9748054675

