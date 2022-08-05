Celebrate friendship with Lost Stories x Zaeden

Friendship day is just around the corner. Since it annually falls on a Sunday, the special day also calls for some celebrations with your close pals. Head out to PPT this Sunday for a unique celebration with Lost Stories x Zaeden. They will be belting out chart toppers that revolve around the theme of friendship such as Tere Bina, Noor and so on.

What: Lost Stories x Zaeden

Where: PPT

When: August 7 (8pm onwards)

Contact: Details on insider.in