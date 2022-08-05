Put on your party shoes as Blastoyz will go live from Gold, JW Marriott
Immerse in good food alongside enthralling music
| Published : | 05th August 2022 12:00 AM
It’s time for clubbers of the city to come together as electronic musician Blastoyz is about to come to Kolkata. One of the leading psytrance artists of the country, Blastoyz will keep the crowd engaged at Gold, JW Marriott while people immerse themselves in good music and great food.
What: Blastoyz Live
Where: Gold - JW Marriott
When: August 6 (7pm onwards)
Contact: Details on insider.in