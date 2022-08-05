Silajit to perform at Hard Rock Cafe Kolkata this Sunday eve

Silajit Majumder is known for his eccentric, power packed performances and the musician has given new age Bengali songs a makeover with his unique approach. Catch Silajit live at Hard Rock Café this Sunday. Bring in your friends for a fun evening accompanied by lip smacking food and cocktails.

What: Silajit Majumder Live

Where: Hard Rock Cafe

When: August 7 (8pm onwards)

Contact: Instagram: @hrckolkata