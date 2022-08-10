Home Events Kolkata

Indulge in colour therapy at Trapeze Kitchen and Bar in Kolkata

he five-day workshop will be conducted by in-house mixologists who will stir creativity

Trapeze Kitchen and Bar is back with yet another workshop and this time it will make you play with colours. Don’t get confused. The Park Street watering hole's Sip n Paint workshop in collaboration with Bombay Sapphire will hone you with the tricks of making your drinks more eclectic with colours. The five-day workshop will be conducted by in-house mixologists who will stir creativity along with potent mixes.

What: Bombay Sapphire - The Paint Collection at Trapeze

When: August 10 to 14, 1pm to 5pm

For Reservations, call us on 76050 33898/899.

