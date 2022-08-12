Spend this Independence Day participating in a marathon for a noble cause

Celebrate this Independence on a different note by promoting a noble cause like animal welfare. Bring your furry friend along for Kolkata’s first pet friendly marathon organised by Furrfolks. The animal welfare NGO keeps a check on the health of strays, and intends to raise funds for vaccination and sterilisation of strays through this noble gesture. The event has previously been flagged off in Bengaluru and Bhopal, with its Kolkata version coming up next Monday.

What: Fur-a-thon

Where: South City Mall to Golpark

When: August 15 (7am onwards)