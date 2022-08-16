Fashionista Davina Thacker's soiree with Estee Lauder has all you need to pamper yourself
Get yourself pampered with beauty services and discounts galore
Sharmistha Ghosal Published : 16th August 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 16th August 2022 12:00 AM
The beautiful fashionista Davina Thacker will host a soiree with makeup giant Estee Lauder for friends and family at Sephora and you can receive a masterclass from Estee Lauder beauty experts on skincare and makeup besides some irresistible offers on purchases. Treat yourself to makeup services, discounts and hors d'oeuvre and more.
When: August 20, 3 to 7 pm
Where: Sephora, South City Mall