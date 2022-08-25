Get groovy as Ehsaas takes the stage at Hard Rock Cafe this Friday
Munch on some classic delectables while listening to the indie band live
Raima Ganguly Published : 25th August 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 25th August 2022 12:00 AM
Groove to some peppy music while you chill, sip and munch on scrumptious food and cocktails at Hard Rock Cafe this Friday. Your post work weekend destination is all set to get groovy again this week as the popular Indie band Ehsaas is all set to take over the deck with their thrilling and melodious tunes. So head on over to Hard Rock Cafe with your crew to enjoy an electrifying evening with great food and drinks!
What: Ehsaas Live
Where: Hard Rock Cafe
When: August 26 (9pm onwards)
Instagram: @ehsaas.india.official