Get groovy as Ehsaas takes the stage at Hard Rock Cafe this Friday

Groove to some peppy music while you chill, sip and munch on scrumptious food and cocktails at Hard Rock Cafe this Friday. Your post work weekend destination is all set to get groovy again this week as the popular Indie band Ehsaas is all set to take over the deck with their thrilling and melodious tunes. So head on over to Hard Rock Cafe with your crew to enjoy an electrifying evening with great food and drinks!

What: Ehsaas Live

Where: Hard Rock Cafe

When: August 26 (9pm onwards)

Instagram: @ehsaas.india.official