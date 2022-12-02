Head out to Golpark Ramkrishna Mission to witness a unique art exhibition
Each of the pieces try to turn formal eclecticism towards cultural roots
Raima Ganguly Published : 02nd December 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 02nd December 2022 12:00 AM
Pracheen Kala Kendra in association with Geeta Bithika has organised the sixteenth edition of an art exhibition put up annually by the artist group Roots. Each of the pieces try to turn formal eclecticism towards cultural roots. Head out to Ramkrishna Mission Golpark to witness the visual magnificence of the artworks this weekend
What: Art Exhibition by Roots
Where: Ramkrishna Mission Golpark
When: Up till December 3 (10am onwards)