Celebrate unique weaves with Silk Utsav by Bandhobi this December

Mehuli Thakur hails from a traditional Bengali family dedicated to music. She too took the obvious path initially, but discovered her passion for fashion designing soon enough. Making her childhood dreams of designing clothes from old sarees come true, Mehuli has established her own project titled Bandhobi for traditional textile lovers. Her label will celebrate the diversity of silk with a specially curated Silk utsav tomorrow onwards. The exhibition set to commence tomorrow onwards will put up on display dress materials like kaftans, palazzos, sarees and dhotis made of silk and Tussar.

Sister to eminent Bollywood playback singer Monali Thakur, Mehuli has ventured into designing for more than a decade now and has eventually come up with her own manufacturing unit too. What started off from her home, has now spread its wings to accommodate a variety of simple and practical clothing which is a canvas to playful colours, motifs and block prints.

Silk Utsav isn’t just another exhibition as it also doubles up as a protest against the invasion of harmful synthetic materials into the textile industry. Synthetic materials can aggravate numerous skin issues despite which it has taken over the market as an affordable alternative.

The two day celebration of the traditional heritage of silk will end on Wednesday.

What: Silk Utsav by Bandhobi

Where: Café Yonder, Golpark

When: December 6th- 7th (11am onwards)

Contact: +91 98305 55043