Home Events Kolkata

Travel down memory lane with Shounak Chakraborty at Tribe Golpark this Friday

The crooner will be charting out classic retro tunes

Raima Ganguly Published :  06th December 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  06th December 2022 12:00 AM
IMG_20221206_150232

Shounak Chakraborty

City-based musician Shounak Chakraborty will take visitors at Tribe Golpark down memory lane as he will chart out classic retro tunes this Friday. Indulge in some delicious delicacies while swaying to unforgettable songs from the past.

What: Shounak Chakraborty Live

Where: Tribe Cafe, Golpark

When: December 9 (7 pm onwards)

Contact: Instagram: @tribekolkata

TAGS
music retro Tribe Cafe Shounak Chakraborty

Comments