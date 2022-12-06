Travel down memory lane with Shounak Chakraborty at Tribe Golpark this Friday

City-based musician Shounak Chakraborty will take visitors at Tribe Golpark down memory lane as he will chart out classic retro tunes this Friday. Indulge in some delicious delicacies while swaying to unforgettable songs from the past.

What: Shounak Chakraborty Live

Where: Tribe Cafe, Golpark

When: December 9 (7 pm onwards)

Contact: Instagram: @tribekolkata