Travel down memory lane with Shounak Chakraborty at Tribe Golpark this Friday
The crooner will be charting out classic retro tunes
Raima Ganguly Published : 06th December 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 06th December 2022 12:00 AM
City-based musician Shounak Chakraborty will take visitors at Tribe Golpark down memory lane as he will chart out classic retro tunes this Friday. Indulge in some delicious delicacies while swaying to unforgettable songs from the past.
What: Shounak Chakraborty Live
Where: Tribe Cafe, Golpark
When: December 9 (7 pm onwards)
Contact: Instagram: @tribekolkata