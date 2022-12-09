Learn the ABCs of Ballet dancing at Buoyant Performing Arts Kolkata
Published : 09th December 2022 12:00 AM
Buoyant Performing Arts Kolkata is all set to curate professional courses for contemporary and ballet enthusiasts of the city. The training involves learning extensive vocabulary and techniques of contemporary dance, modern dance and ballet. Participants from Indian classical background are welcome as well
What: Ballet Workshop
Where: Buoyant Performing Arts Kolkata
When: December 11 onwards (Every Sunday)
Contact: +91 96749 79277