Learn the ABCs of Ballet dancing at Buoyant Performing Arts Kolkata 

The training involves learning extensive vocabulary and techniques of contemporary dance, modern dance and ballet

Raima Ganguly Published :  09th December 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  09th December 2022 12:00 AM
Buoyant Performing Arts Kolkata is all set to curate professional courses for contemporary and ballet enthusiasts of the city. The training involves learning extensive vocabulary and techniques of contemporary dance, modern dance and ballet. Participants from Indian classical background are welcome as well

 

What: Ballet Workshop 

Where: Buoyant Performing Arts Kolkata

When: December 11 onwards (Every Sunday)

Contact: +91 96749 79277

