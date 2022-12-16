Home Events Kolkata

Head out to Gallery Gold to witness an exhibition titled Faltering Repose

The exhibition is of paintings by artist Mahajabin Imam Majumdar

Sketches by Mahajabin Imam Majumdar

If you are fond of collecting art, the month of December has a lot of good news in store as the city will see a host of art exhibitions throughout the month. Ganges Art Gallery will be home to a month long art exhibition titled Faltering Repose, as conceptualised by Mahajabin Imam Majumdar. 

What: Faltering Repose by Mahajabin Imam Majumdar

Where: Gallery Gold

When: Up till January 10 (11am onwards; Closed on Sundays)

Contact: +91 90070 00710

