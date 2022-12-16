Head out to Gallery Gold to witness an exhibition titled Faltering Repose

If you are fond of collecting art, the month of December has a lot of good news in store as the city will see a host of art exhibitions throughout the month. Ganges Art Gallery will be home to a month long art exhibition titled Faltering Repose, as conceptualised by Mahajabin Imam Majumdar.

What: Faltering Repose by Mahajabin Imam Majumdar

Where: Gallery Gold

When: Up till January 10 (11am onwards; Closed on Sundays)

Contact: +91 90070 00710