Head out to Gallery Gold to witness an exhibition titled Faltering Repose
The exhibition is of paintings by artist Mahajabin Imam Majumdar
Raima Ganguly Published : 16th December 2022 09:28 AM | Published : | 16th December 2022 09:28 AM
If you are fond of collecting art, the month of December has a lot of good news in store as the city will see a host of art exhibitions throughout the month. Ganges Art Gallery will be home to a month long art exhibition titled Faltering Repose, as conceptualised by Mahajabin Imam Majumdar.
What: Faltering Repose by Mahajabin Imam Majumdar
Where: Gallery Gold
When: Up till January 10 (11am onwards; Closed on Sundays)
Contact: +91 90070 00710