Sorano to celebrate its first Christmas with an Italian holiday feast

Sorano will celebrate its first with ‘Spread, Spirits & Sparkles’ that will have presents under the Christmas tree, a wishing tree, and a delicious spread of seasonal delicacies and Christmassy cocktails. The fine-dining outlet is inviting in the holiday cheer with a limited edition festive menu that will have hearty specials which reflect traditional Italian winter meals to warm the soul. Inspired by yuletide flavours, the menu makes use of seasonal ingredients to capture a celebration of festivities as you’d see them in different parts of Italy - earthy flavours of a town lined with cypress trees tucked away in the Italian countryside or fresh and warm savouries from cities along the Tyrrhenian. The menu features dishes like Minestra Maritata, Galantina di Tacchino, and unique flavours in flaky Italian pastry Cannoli for dessert. Special Christmas cocktails like Santa’s Whiskey Flip and Jinglebell are also on the menu.

Where: Sorano, Park Street

When: Till January 1

Meal for 2: Rs 2000 +