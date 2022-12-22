Tamarind brings in flavours of Andhra to the city with a culinary festival

Tamarind is one of oldest and most premier diners that serve authentic South Indian flavours, that are not just limited to Dosas and Appams. The restaurant has now decided to curate a special menu based on culinary delights from Andhra Pradesh, and it can be availed at the address throughout this month.

Andhra cuisine is known for its tangy and spicy notes, and the cuisine only gets spicier as connoisseurs move from the coastal regions towards the interiors. The cuisine is signified by it's strong use of Guntur chillies that excite the guts and works up the appetite.

"The new Andhra menu ranges from Pulaos to different preparations made out of chicken, mutton, fish and prawn. Our idea is to bring in some authentic, traditional recipes from the coastal state that are seldom tasted by city gastronomes," shares Gautam Purkayastha, proprietor of Tamarind.

What: Andhra Spice Festival

Where: Tamarind, Deshapriya Park

When: Up till January 31