Enjoy Christmas with Sidhmo Music Festival at Aquatica this year
Take things a notch higher
Raima Ganguly Published : 23rd December 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 23rd December 2022 12:00 AM
Celebrate Christmas in the most musical way possible at Aquatica this year, as Sidhmo Music Festival is coming to the city to take the holiday season a notch higher. Put on your party shoes and deck up in some festive colours to tap into the mystical world of music
What: Sidhmo Music Festival
Where: Aquatica
When: December 25 (3pm onwards)
Contact: insider.in