Enjoy Christmas with Sidhmo Music Festival at Aquatica this year

Take things a notch higher

Raima Ganguly Published : 23rd December 2022 12:00 AM
Celebrate Christmas in the most musical way possible at Aquatica this year, as Sidhmo Music Festival is coming to the city to take the holiday season a notch higher. Put on your party shoes and deck up in some festive colours to tap into the mystical world of music

 

What: Sidhmo Music Festival 

Where: Aquatica

When: December 25 (3pm onwards)

Contact: insider.in

