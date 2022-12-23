Party the Christmas away with VDJ Om live at Hard Rock Cafe
Enjoy some of their signature dishes and cocktails
Published : 23rd December 2022 12:00 AM
Looking for a last minute address this Christmas where you can head out with your friends and have the best time of your life? We suggest you look nowhere else but Hard Rock Café as they are set to host the power packed VDJ Om who will keep you on your toes with his music.
What: VDJ Om
Where: Hard Rock Cafe
When: December 25 (9pm onwards)
Contact: Details on BookMyShow