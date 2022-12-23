Home Events Kolkata

Party the Christmas away with VDJ Om live at Hard Rock Cafe

Enjoy some of their signature dishes and cocktails

Reference Image: Hard Rock Cafe

Looking for a last minute address this Christmas where you can head out with your friends and have the best time of your life? We suggest you look nowhere else but Hard Rock Café as they are set to host the power packed VDJ Om who will keep you on your toes with his music.

What: VDJ Om

Where: Hard Rock Cafe

When: December 25 (9pm onwards)

Contact: Details on BookMyShow

