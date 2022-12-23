Home Events Kolkata

Satiate your palate with a special spread at JW Marriott this Christmas and New Year 

The in-house culinary team has carefully curated a special menu

Raima Ganguly Published :  23rd December 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  23rd December 2022 12:00 AM
Picsart_22-12-23_10-54-18-497

JW Marriott

This winter season embrace the joyous festivities of Christmas and New Year with a premium, indulgent spread at JW Marriott Kolkata. The in-house culinary team of the property has masterfully curated a range of festive delicacies from across the world to tantalise your tastebuds this Yuletide

 

What: Christmas and New Year Special Menu

Where: JW Marriott 

When: December 24, 25 and 31

Contact: 033 6633 0000

Comments