Enjoy a blast from the past at Piccadilly Square

To mark its 14th anniversary, Piccadilly Square brings back 14 favourite dishes from its past winter festivals. The Decembers to Remember menu brings together the best of the season, from light bites, healthy appetisers, comforting meals, and spiced drinks to indulgent desserts. Embrace the nip in the air with their Mushroom Cappuccino and enjoy it with a Bread Mix. You can also try the Strawberry Avocado

Salad or Grilled Winter Veggies that can be enjoyed at any time of the day.

What: Decembers to Remember

Where: Piccadilly Square, Lansdowne and Dalhousie

When: On till January 31

Meal for 2: Rs 1,000+