Let the ball drop and end the year on a high note at The Salt House
Enjoy the signature dishes and drink along with the groovy tunes.
Dharitri Ganguly Published : 31st December 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 31st December 2022 12:00 AM
Ring in the new year while gorging on The Salt House signatures like Tapas Platter, Pan Seared Pomfret Filets, Seafood Risotto, La crème Nutella, and pair with specialty cocktails Passion Fruit Martini and The Perfect Pair, to name a few, and groove along to the tunes by Left Turn from 8-11 pm followed by a scintillating musical act by DJ Gaurav Siyal from 11 pm to 2 am.
Where: The Salt House, Shakespeare Sarani
When: December 31, 8 pm to 2 am
Meal for 2: Rs 1500 onwards
For reservation: +91 8047092574