Let the ball drop and end the year on a high note at The Salt House

Ring in the new year while gorging on The Salt House signatures like Tapas Platter, Pan Seared Pomfret Filets, Seafood Risotto, La crème Nutella, and pair with specialty cocktails Passion Fruit Martini and The Perfect Pair, to name a few, and groove along to the tunes by Left Turn from 8-11 pm followed by a scintillating musical act by DJ Gaurav Siyal from 11 pm to 2 am.

Where: The Salt House, Shakespeare Sarani

When: December 31, 8 pm to 2 am

Meal for 2: Rs 1500 onwards

For reservation: +91 8047092574