Film and poetry to commemorate late filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta's birthday on February 11

To commemorate the 78th birth anniversary of celebrated filmmaker Buddhadeb Dasgupta, a memorial lecture is being held at Nandan this Friday. Titled An Auteur's Subversion of Narrative to Extend Reality, the lecture will see speaker renowned filmmaker actor Ashok Viswanathan speak on the same besides some soulful recitation by actor Ananya Chatterjee. Also, Maestro a Portrait, a film based on the life of the late National Award-winning director made by Supriya Suri will be screened thereafter.

You can register for the same at form.jotform.con

When: February 11, 5.45 pm onwards

Where: Nandan 2