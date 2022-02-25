Catch singer Indrani Sen in conversation with Tapan Sinha at Adda at KCC
Drop-in and engage in a freewheeling and enriching chat
Kolkata Centre for Creativity is organising Adda@KCC, an evening of nostalgia, music and memories. Music director, lyricist and singer Tapan Sinha will be in conversation with renowned singer Indrani Sen. The session is intended to veer around Sen’s journey in the fields of music and teaching, her contributions to the musical sphere and challenges that she faced etc. Drop-in and engage in a freewheeling and enriching chat.
What: Adda @ KCC, Indrani Sen in conversation with Tapan Sinha
Where: Terrace Area, Kolkata Centre for Creativity, 777. Anandapur, E.M.Bypass, Kolkata – 700107
When: Sunday, 27th February 2022 from 6 p.m. onwards