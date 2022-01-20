Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival goes virtual, kicks off from January 21

The much-awaited Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival goes virtual this year and will kick off on January 21. In its thirteenth year, the three-day extravaganza will celebrate the written words with a splendid line-up of authors, journalists, influencers, thinkers, poets, international best-selling writers and Bollywood actors and will focus on fiction, non-fiction, gastronomy, mental and physical health, poetry, politics, current affairs and parenthood among other themes, in its 24 interactive sessions.

Some of the eminent speakers who will be part of the literary extravaganza include bestselling and award-winning author William Dalrymple, poet, novelist and journalist, Jeet Thayil, author, speaker and mythologist, Devdutt Pattanaik, Bollywood actors like Kabir Bedi, Tusshar Kapoor, Jugal Hansraj among many others.