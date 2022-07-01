A.M Art Multi Disciplines Studio is back with chapter two of an exclusive display by artist Debasis Barui
The exhibition is titled What’s in the Name?
A.M (Art Multi Disciplines) Studio at Bijoygarh is back with chapter two of an exclusive display of artist Debasis Barui’s works. The exhibition is titled What’s in the Name? and it will be home to some eye-catching installations up till mid next- week.
What: What’s in the Name? Chapter 2
Where: A.M (Art Multi Disciplines) Studio, Bijoygarh
When: July 1- 6
Contact: +91 90077 26308