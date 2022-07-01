Arts Alive webinar to trace the journey of artists and curators amidst the pandemic

The Creative Arts, India in collaboration with Testimony Arts (Australia) has announced a one–of–a–kind venture together, titled Arts Alive- The Arts, The Artists and The Times’ 2022. It is an Indo- Pacific webinar series conceptualised by Ramanjit Kaur to map the journey of creators and curators in the pre and post-pandemic era. It is going to be a conversational series curated by Tammy Brennan and Ramanjit Kaur that will bring together art practitioners, curators, and funders from India, Australia, and beyond. Rowan Ainsworth, Consul General of Australian Consulate in Kolkata and Sayan Bhattacharya. Education Officer at Indian Museum will be gracing the launch of this event as the guests of honour.

What: Arts Alive- The Arts, The Artists, and The Times

Where: Online

When: July 2 (3 pm IST)

Contact: +91 98307 75677