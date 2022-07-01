Home Events Kolkata

Emami Art has come up with an exclusive exhibition of artist Somnath Hore’s works

The display includes sketches from an unpublished sketchbook and intaglio prints from his time in Delhi to name a few

An Artwork by Somnath Hore

Curator K. S. Radhakrishnan has come up with an exclusive exhibition of artist Somnath Hore’s works to celebrate his visuals from different periods in his life. The display includes sketches from an unpublished sketchbook, intaglio prints from his time in the capital, and pen and ink sketches that denote animals from Shantiniketan, to name a few.

What: Somnath Hore- A Centenary Celebration

Where: Emami Art

When: Up till July 24

Contact: Instagram: @emami_art

