Funnyman Vipul Goyal will be performing live at Kala Kunj this Saturday
He shot to fame with TVF’s hugely popular web series Humorously Yours
Raima Ganguly Published : 01st July 2022 12:39 PM | Published : | 01st July 2022 12:39 PM
Vipul Goyal shot to fame with TVF’s hugely popular web series Humorously Yours, and has not looked back since. The funny man is now gearing up for a stint in the City of Joy at Kala Kunj this Saturday with a treasure trove of relatable jokes and punchlines that according to Vipul will leave you laughing like a hyena.
What: Vipul Goyal Live
Where: Kala Kunj
When: July 2 (7 pm onwards)
Contact: Instagram: @humorouslyyours