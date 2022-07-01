Home Events Kolkata

Funnyman Vipul Goyal will be performing live at Kala Kunj this Saturday

He shot to fame with TVF’s hugely popular web series Humorously Yours

Touch_of_Humour_(1)_(1)

Vipul Goyal

Vipul Goyal shot to fame with TVF’s hugely popular web series Humorously Yours, and has not looked back since. The funny man is now gearing up for a stint in the City of Joy at Kala Kunj this Saturday with a treasure trove of relatable jokes and punchlines that according to Vipul will leave you laughing like a hyena.

What: Vipul Goyal Live

Where: Kala Kunj

When: July 2 (7 pm onwards)

ContactInstagram: @humorouslyyours

