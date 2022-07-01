Funnyman Vipul Goyal will be performing live at Kala Kunj this Saturday

Vipul Goyal shot to fame with TVF’s hugely popular web series Humorously Yours, and has not looked back since. The funny man is now gearing up for a stint in the City of Joy at Kala Kunj this Saturday with a treasure trove of relatable jokes and punchlines that according to Vipul will leave you laughing like a hyena.

What: Vipul Goyal Live

Where: Kala Kunj

When: July 2 (7 pm onwards)

Contact: Instagram: @humorouslyyours