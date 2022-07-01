Guwahati based indie artist Suzonn to enthrall audiences in Kolkata

Independent musician Sujan Sinha hails from Guwahati and is popularly known by his stage name Suzonn. The artist is all set to cast a spell on the audiences at Perfect Place in Town with his original Indie Pop and Pop Folk Rock tunes. Catch him live on his first ever country wide tour titled Sukunn. 8pm onwards.

What: Sukunn- Suzonn Live

Where: Perfect Place in Town

When: July 2 (8 pm onwards)

Contact: Instagram: @suzonnofficial