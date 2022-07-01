Minor Matters by Peter Rinderknecht to be staged on July 3
Team Indulge Published : 01st July 2022 10:58 PM | Published : | 01st July 2022 10:58 PM
Homegrown theatre group ThinkArts brings to you Minor Matters by celebrated theatre artist Peter Rinderknecht who is on a multi-country tour. Hailing from Switzerland, Peter’s production is a story of departure, desires, hopes and disappointments. There will also be a workshop making the entire experience more engaging. In this one-hour play together with the audience, the narrator lets a farm emerge. But just as the idyll originates from nothingness, it finally breaks down again.
What: ThinkArts presents Minor Matters by Peter Rinderknecht
Where: Harrington Street Arts Centre, Kolkata
When: Sunday, 3 July 2022, 6 pm
Tickets: Pay as you wish