Minor Matters by Peter Rinderknecht to be staged on July 3 

Homegrown theatre group ThinkArts brings to you Minor Matters by celebrated theatre artist Peter Rinderknecht who is on a multi-country tour. Hailing from Switzerland, Peter’s production is a story of departure, desires, hopes and disappointments. There will also be a workshop making the entire experience more engaging. In this one-hour play together with the audience, the narrator lets a farm emerge. But just as the idyll originates from nothingness, it finally breaks down again.

What: ThinkArts presents Minor Matters by Peter Rinderknecht

Where: Harrington Street Arts Centre, Kolkata

When: Sunday, 3 July 2022, 6 pm

Tickets: Pay as you wish