Multi designer store Sixth Avenue to celebrate first anniversary

Kolkata-based apparel store Sixth Avenue famous for its contemporary take on womenswear has come up with an interactive opportunity for its patrons. The four-day revelry titled The Confluence is being organised to celebrate its anniversary and will see an edited assortment of labels under one roof. The exclusive edit will be home to a host of trans-seasonal clothing and accessories by a plethora of homegrown designers. Head out to the Topsia address on its third and fourth day to enjoy an exclusive styling session by eminent couturiers and a wine and cheese soiree respectively.

What: The Confluence

Where: PS Pace, Topsia

When: July 9-12 (11 am onwards)

Contact: Instagram: @sixthavenue_store