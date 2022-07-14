Watch Arctic Monkeys classics come alive at Hard Rock Cafe Kolkata

Hard Rock Café Kolkata will be packed with good food and music tomorrow, so head out to the Park Street address post work to do away with the stressful week that was. Run For Cover is all set to pay homage to famed ensemble Arctic monkey and RHCP by bringing alive their cult classics and chart-topping numbers. Pair it up with some luxurious palate teasers such as the 24-Karat-Gold Leaf Steak Burger, the BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger and the Double Decker Double Cheesburger. If you wish to do away with cheesy delights, pick the Grilled Norwegian Salmon or Onion Rings amongst other dishes. For a tipsy conclusion, sip on the Hurricane which is inspired by a 1940s New Orleans Classic concoction.

What: Tribute to Arctic Monkeys & RHCP Ft. Run for Cover

Where: Hard Rock Cafe

When: July 15 (9pm onwards)

Price: Rs. 750

Contact: +91 97663 38178