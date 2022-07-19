Enjoy the monsoon with Shabnam - The Rhythm of Rain exhibition at ICCR

Chhobi O Ghor (COG) India Art Foundation in association with ICCR brings Shabnam - The Rhythm of Rain, a visual treat to celebrate the season of rain. The exhibition will feature works of various artists and their interpretations of monsoons through paintings, digital art and photography. SO if you are a pluviophile or love art exhibitions then block the date.

What: Shabnam – The Rhythm of Rain Exhibition

Where: ICCR Kolkata

When: July 5-7

Tickets: Free