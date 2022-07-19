Solstice is back with more interesting sessions at Vivanta Kolkata

This is a big shout-out for book lovers out there. Solstice is back and it promises to be more entertaining this time. To be held in hybrid mode, Solistice is a haven for authors, writers, artists, enthusiasts, bloggers, vloggers, and a variety of people who are interested in exchange for productive and efficient ideas. There will be book launches as well as engaging talk shows.

What - Solstice

Where - Vivanta Kolkata

When - Sun, July 24, 2022, (12 pm onwards)

Tickets price - Rs.1780 - 8400.