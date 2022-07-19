Unearth the magic of method acting at KCC's workshop 

Are you fond of channelising emotions through the art of acting or someone who likes to step into the shoes of different people with a unique psyche? If your answer is yes, you must register yourself for a workshop titled Indian Method in Acting, organised by Kolkata Centre for Creativity in collaboration with Acting Shastra. The six-day workshop is set to take place in August on the 4th floor of KCC and is aimed at training emerging and aspiring actors of Indian origin. The event will be mentored by renowned director and playwright Prasanna.

What: Indian Method in Acting

Registration date: Up till July 20

When: August 17- 22 (9 am onwards)

Where: Kolkata Centre for Creativity

Contact: Participants must submit their CV and letter of interest for an interview round at submission.kcc@akst.org.in