Make your weekend happening with Beer and Burger festival at AltAir Capella

One of the most sprawling sky bars of Kolkata Capella at AltAir has a view to die for. With scrumptious delicacies and replenishing beverages already on its plate, the bistro has introduced an exclusive Beer and Burger festival aimed to keep you filled to the brim during Monsoon. The festival offers both vegetarian and non-vegetarian delights that include options like Portobello and Blue Cheese Burger for people who don’t mind some extra cheese on their plates, and Vegan Patty Burger for the ones who keep a check on what they consume. A host of brews such as Cygnus, Crux, Lepus, Draco and Bondeale are available packed with all their distinct flavours.

What: Beer and Burger Festival

Where: Capella, AltAir

When: Up till July 31 (Noon onwards)

Price: Rs. 699 onwards (Vegetarian); Rs. 749 onwards (Non-vegetarian)

Contact: @altairkolkata