Nucleya is all set to make Kolkata dance to his tunes
The musician will perform at The Westin on August 15
Snighdha Adhikary Published : 26th July 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 26th July 2022 12:00 AM
Spend this Independence Day grooving to the beats of electronic pop spun by none other than Nucleya. Helmed for his electronic music revolution in the country with peppy tracks such as Laung Gawacha and Bass Rani, the musician will be performing at the Sunburn Arena Concert due to take place at The Westin.
What – Sunburn Arena featuring Nucleya
Where – The Westin, Kolkata Rajarhat
When – August 15
Time – 5 pm onwards
Tickets – bookmyshow.com