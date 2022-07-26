Nucleya is all set to make Kolkata dance to his tunes

Spend this Independence Day grooving to the beats of electronic pop spun by none other than Nucleya. Helmed for his electronic music revolution in the country with peppy tracks such as Laung Gawacha and Bass Rani, the musician will be performing at the Sunburn Arena Concert due to take place at The Westin.

What – Sunburn Arena featuring Nucleya

Where – The Westin, Kolkata Rajarhat

When – August 15

Time – 5 pm onwards

Tickets – bookmyshow.com