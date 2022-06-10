Chill in a pool with your friends at Aquatica Water park

It is peak summer and you might just be looking for some chill scenes with your friends in a pool after a long week of work. Fret not, for there’s a solution not far from Kolkata. Aquatica Water Park is all prepped to host a cocktail night cum pool party, alongside an exclusive fashion show and DJ night.

What: The Thirsty Night- Pool Party

Where: Aquatica Water Park

When: June 11 (5 pm onwards)

Contact: +91 98314 84355