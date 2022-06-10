Chill in a pool with your friends at Aquatica Water park

The park is all prepped to host a cocktail night cum pool party, alongside an exclusive fashion show and DJ night

It is peak summer and you might just be looking for some chill scenes with your friends in a pool after a long week of work. Fret not, for there’s a solution not far from Kolkata. Aquatica Water Park is all prepped to host a cocktail night cum pool party, alongside an exclusive fashion show and DJ night.

What: The Thirsty Night- Pool Party

Where: Aquatica Water Park

When: June 11 (5 pm onwards)

Contact: +91 98314 84355

