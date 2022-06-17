Five Mad Men to host a wild Pajama Party
Throw out your heels, LBDs, make up and take out those comfy pajamas and flats from your wardrobe
Raima Ganguly Published : 17th June 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 17th June 2022 12:00 AM
Are you in the mood to party but too tired to dress up? Five Mad Men has curated the perfect solution for you if your answer is yes. Throw out your heels, LBDs, make up and take out those comfy pajamas and flats from your wardrobe because the city is just about to witness a wild, wild Pajama Party with activities like Pillow Fights and Beer Chug contest.
What: Pajama Party
When: June 18 (7 pm onwards)
Where: Five Mad Men
Contact: Instagram: @fivemadmen