Musical duo Sourendro & Soumyojit to host World Music Day Concert

The world would feel lifeless without music, and June 21st is the day the world celebrates the gift of music. Kolkata too, will witness a gala event organised by tuneful duo Sourendro- Soumyojit that is due to bring together iconic performers from different parts of our country. Watch Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Shubha Mudgal, Hariharan and others spin magic at Science City. 7pm onwards.

What: Sourendro- Soumyojit's World Music Day Concert 2022

Where: Science City

When: June 21 (7 pm onwards)

Contact: Details on PayTM Insider