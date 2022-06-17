Samartha Conscious Living is all prepped to celebrate International Yoga Day
Surya Namaskar cleanses, detoxifies and gets you more in touch with your inner self
Samartha Conscious Living is all prepped to celebrate International Yoga Day at Elgin Turf. It is believed that the fire you build through the practice of Surya Namaskar, cleanses, detoxifies and gets you more in touch with your inner self. Get certified at the end of the event.
What: International Yoga Day
Where: Elgin Turf
When: June 19 (12 pm onwards)
Contact: Instagram: @samarthayogaretreat