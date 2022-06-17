Samartha Conscious Living is all prepped to celebrate International Yoga Day

Surya Namaskar cleanses, detoxifies and gets you more in touch with your inner self

author_img Raima Ganguly Published :  17th June 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  17th June 2022 12:00 AM
Inner_Healing_3

Reference Image

Samartha Conscious Living is all prepped to celebrate International Yoga Day at Elgin Turf. It is believed that the fire you build through the practice of Surya Namaskar, cleanses, detoxifies and gets you more in touch with your inner self. Get certified at the end of the event.

What: International Yoga Day

Where: Elgin Turf

When: June 19 (12 pm onwards)

Contact: Instagram: @samarthayogaretreat

TAGS
International Yoga Day Suryanamaskar Yoga Elgin Turf

Comments