Ustad Amaan Ali Khan to perform solo at Kala Mandir

Watch him create magical tunes with the Hindustani stringed instrument Sarod

17th June 2022 12:00 AM
Amaan Ali Khan

Amaan Ali Khan, elder son of Sarod exponent Ustad Amjad Ali Khan will be here in the city at Kala Mandir to take classical music enthusiasts on an unforgettable journey. Watch him create magical tunes with the Hindustani stringed instrument as he takes ahead his father’s legacy in a solo Sarod recital. 6pm onwards.

What: Solo Sarod Recital by Amaan Ali Khan

When:  June 19 (6 pm onwards)

Where: Kala Mandir

Contact: Details on PayTM Insider

