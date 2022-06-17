Ustad Amaan Ali Khan to perform solo at Kala Mandir
Watch him create magical tunes with the Hindustani stringed instrument Sarod
Raima Ganguly Published : 17th June 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 17th June 2022 12:00 AM
Amaan Ali Khan, elder son of Sarod exponent Ustad Amjad Ali Khan will be here in the city at Kala Mandir to take classical music enthusiasts on an unforgettable journey. Watch him create magical tunes with the Hindustani stringed instrument as he takes ahead his father’s legacy in a solo Sarod recital. 6pm onwards.
What: Solo Sarod Recital by Amaan Ali Khan
When: June 19 (6 pm onwards)
Where: Kala Mandir
Contact: Details on PayTM Insider