Veteran photojournalist Shahidul Islam's works to be displayed at Emami Art

The panorama of photographs exhibited at the centre will showcase images shot during his brilliant career

author_img Raima Ganguly Published :  17th June 2022 12:00 AM   |   Published :   |  17th June 2022 12:00 AM
Photo_Speaks

Photography by Shahidul Islam

Renowned photographer Shahidul Alam is known for giving voice to issues related to equality for all, through his work. The panorama of photographs exhibited at the centre will showcase images shot during his brilliant career as a photo-journalist and documentarian. Titled Singed but not Burnt, the exhibition will take place at Emami Art. Up till August 20.

What: Singed but not Burnt

Where: Emami Art

When: June 18- August 20

Contact: Website: emamiart.com

TAGS
art exhibition Emami Art Shahidul Islam

Comments