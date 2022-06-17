Veteran photojournalist Shahidul Islam's works to be displayed at Emami Art

Renowned photographer Shahidul Alam is known for giving voice to issues related to equality for all, through his work. The panorama of photographs exhibited at the centre will showcase images shot during his brilliant career as a photo-journalist and documentarian. Titled Singed but not Burnt, the exhibition will take place at Emami Art. Up till August 20.

What: Singed but not Burnt

Where: Emami Art

When: June 18- August 20

Contact: Website: emamiart.com