Padatik Theatre, Kolkata, to stage three plays in Mumbai on June 25 and 26

Kolkata’s premier theatre group Padatik takes its plays to Mumbai after a long pandemic-induced hiatus. Padatik Theatre, Kolkata and rikh will present three plays at Prithvi Theatre, Mumbai on June 25 and 26.

The first play Dosh, written, designed and directed by Vinay Sharma stars Harsh Khurana Sarika Singh and it will be staged on June 25. The 85-minute-long play, with no interval, is about two siblings who meet after a long time and hidden and unforgettable secrets resurface to test their bond. The second play is Atmakatha featuring a stellar cast including Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Chetna Jalan, Anubha Fatehpuria and Kalpana Thakur Jha. The two-hour-10-minutes play chronicles the life of a nationally acclaimed writer, Rajadhyaksha. The third play Ho sakta hai do aadmi do kursiyaan, starring Vinay Sharma and Ashok Singh is about unconnected stories linked by love, loss and absence.

What: Kolkata and rikh will present three plays

When: June 25 and 26

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Mumbai