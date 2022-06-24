Kolkata and Thailand's diplomatic ties to complete 75 years

Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi and Royal Thai Consulate- General in Kolkata is preparing to host a two day exhibition titled Thailand and India: A Journey of Friendship through Textiles to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. DIY workshops will be conducted too.

What: Thailand and India: A Journey of Friendship through Textiles

Where: ICCR, Kolkata

When: June 25 (2 pm onwards)

Contact: 033 2440 3229