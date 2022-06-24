Home Events Kolkata

Mizuki curates an exclusive Jackfruit menu

The menu attempts to bring jackfruit back to the spotlight with items like Jackfruit Wontons and Laksa Curry Bowl

Jackfruit Menu

Mizuki in collaboration with EatwithBetter has come up with an exclusive jackfruit-based menu to bid adieu to the sultry summer afternoons. The once-famous ingredient has taken the backseat in recent times, and the menu attempts to bring it back to the spotlight with items like Jackfruit Wontons and Laksa Curry Bowl.

What: Mizuki x EatwithBetter Collab

Where: Mizuki, Bhowanipore

When: Up till June 30

Contact: Instagram: @mizuki.kolkata

