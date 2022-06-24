Mizuki curates an exclusive Jackfruit menu
The menu attempts to bring jackfruit back to the spotlight with items like Jackfruit Wontons and Laksa Curry Bowl
Mizuki in collaboration with EatwithBetter has come up with an exclusive jackfruit-based menu to bid adieu to the sultry summer afternoons. The once-famous ingredient has taken the backseat in recent times, and the menu attempts to bring it back to the spotlight with items like Jackfruit Wontons and Laksa Curry Bowl.
What: Mizuki x EatwithBetter Collab
Where: Mizuki, Bhowanipore
When: Up till June 30
Contact: Instagram: @mizuki.kolkata