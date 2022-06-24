Mizuki curates an exclusive Jackfruit menu

Mizuki in collaboration with EatwithBetter has come up with an exclusive jackfruit-based menu to bid adieu to the sultry summer afternoons. The once-famous ingredient has taken the backseat in recent times, and the menu attempts to bring it back to the spotlight with items like Jackfruit Wontons and Laksa Curry Bowl.

What: Mizuki x EatwithBetter Collab

Where: Mizuki, Bhowanipore

When: Up till June 30

Contact: Instagram: @mizuki.kolkata