Sonu Nigam to take audiences on a musical ride at Nazrul Mancha
The musician will be in the city to perform at an event named Jodhpur Park Utsav 2022
Raima Ganguly Published : 24th June 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 24th June 2022 12:00 AM
Musician Sonu Nigam will be in the city yet again to take enthusiasts on a magical ride with his soulful voice. Catch the famed singer live at Nazrul Mancha as he belts out some of his best tunes at an event named Jodhpur Park Utsav 2022.
What: Jodhpur Park Utsav 2022
Where: Nazrul Mancha
When: June 26 (4 pm onwards)
Contact: Details on PayTM Insider