Sonu Nigam to take audiences on a musical ride at Nazrul Mancha

Musician Sonu Nigam will be in the city yet again to take enthusiasts on a magical ride with his soulful voice. Catch the famed singer live at Nazrul Mancha as he belts out some of his best tunes at an event named Jodhpur Park Utsav 2022.

What: Jodhpur Park Utsav 2022

Where: Nazrul Mancha

When: June 26 (4 pm onwards)

Contact: Details on PayTM Insider