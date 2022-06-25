Visual representation of landscapes to bring together India and Argentina

Argentinian artist Julia Romano is known for her contemporary theories that approach landscape as an object of representation in the history of art and thinks about the possibility of creating one’s own landscapes through personal stories. Her medium of work is mainly digital collages made with photographic images taken by her across Latin American countries. The visual artist’s works will be put up on display at The Indian Museum for enthusiasts to explore her interpretation of landscapes. The event titled Dreamscapes by Julia Romano is being organised by the museum in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, Embassy of the Argentine Republic and Basu Foundation for the Arts.

What: Dreamscapes by Julia Romano

Where: The Indian Museum

When: June 30- July 13

Contact: indianmuseumkolkata.org