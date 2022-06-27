Chor Bazaar is back for two days at Oberoi Grand Kolkata

Head out Chor Bazaar at The Oberoi Grand next week if your shopaholic soul feels deprived lately. Browse through a range of silhouettes, prints and seasonal attires besides ornaments and add-ons that will take your fashion game a notch higher. Each section will host a range of famous labels and designers over two days, such as Sameer Madan, Kavya Singh Kundu, Amama and Mohammed Mazhar to name a few. Tag your kids along if you wish to revamp their wardrobes too with brands like Sanctioned by You, Sunny Side Up and The To Wardrobe. If you feel too tired after browsing through nine sections and numerous designers and brands, unwind at the Gourmet hub and munch on some mouth- watering delectables. The exhibition will also host dedicated interior decor brands.

What: Chor Bazaar

Where: The Oberoi Grand

When: June 28- 29 (11 am onwards)

Contact: Instagram: @theoberoigrandkolkata